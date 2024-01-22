NYPD searching for suspect accused of slashing man in public urination dispute on Lower East Side

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to the assault of a 66-year-old man on the Lower East Side on Sunday evening.

Police say the incident occurred on 14th Street near First Avenue after a security guard at the Immaculate Conception Church and the 66-year-old victim confronted the individual, who was about to urinate on another church employee's car.

The confrontation sparked a verbal dispute that escalated when the unidentified suspect pulled out a box cutter, slashed the resident in the neck and ran away.

The victim, who suffered a severe laceration and bleeding, was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital where he is now in critical but stable condition. The security guard was not injured.

Those who live in the neighborhood say stories like this remind them how much their community has changed.

"Things have changed dramatically and you have to watch your back and prepare for the worst," said Kenny Diaz, an East Village resident.

Other residents, like Alexis Mundy, say while the incident is horrible, they typically feel safe at the intersection.

"I feel like I can walk around by myself as a woman, which really really surprises me," Mundy said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing. According to police, the suspect is also known to hang around the nearby area, usually pushing a cart.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the NYPD through the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

