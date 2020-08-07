Governor Cuomo set to announce 'initial decision' on reopening New York schools

Last month, Governor Cuomo had laid out the formula that will be used to reopen schools across the state and the guidelines for how schools can hold classes this fall.
He had said that regions must be in Phase 4 and the daily infection rate must remain below 5% using a 14-day average.
Under those guidelines, it appears schools in the state would be allowed to reopen.
Cuomo said that all decisions regarding reopening will be data-based.
"You don't hold your finger up and feel the wind... Look at the data. We test more, we have more data than any state. Look at the data," he said back in July. "If you have the virus under control, we open. If you don't have the virus under control, then you can't reopen. Right, we're not going to use our children as a litmus test, and we're not going to going to put our children in a place where their health is endangered. It's that simple, common sense. And intelligence can still determine what we do, even in this crazy environment. We're not going to use our children as guinea pigs."
New York state is also establishing stringent guidelines for how schools can safely reopen.
Those guidelines include face masks when social distancing is not possible, regular cleaning of classrooms, COVID-19 screenings and contact tracing for anyone who gets infected.
Schools will be closed if the infection level rises to 9% or greater before the day school opens. If a region is shut down for education, all schools will have to close, both public and private.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza have unveiled their "Blended Learning" plan for the city's 1.1 million school children.
De Blasio says that he believes this plan will preserve "health and safety while maintaining an understanding that the best way to educate our kids is in the classroom." He set the threshold for reopening at 3%, not 5%.
The governor was critical of the city's plan however, after saying they submitted more of an outline than an actual plan.
The city education department must submit its plans for its 1,800 individual schools to the state by the end of the day. The city had received an extension from the state.
Parents also have until Friday to notify the city education department if they want their child to have full remote learning this fall.
