Ex-New York rep thanks Eyewitness News for coverage of health concerns at Long Island school

NORTPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- A former New York state Assemblyman representing Huntington and surrounding communities thanked 7 On Your Side Investigates Friday for ongoing coverage of health concerns at a middle school on Long Island.Earlier this week, the Northport School District closed Northport Middle School and relocated students after discovering elevated levels of mercury and benzene on the school property.An Eyewitness News investigation roughly two years ago indicated the possibility of the presence of both chemicals on the property, but at the time, a majority of elected board members resisted further testing -- specifically soil testing -- for contaminants.The environmental firm conducting the testing on behalf of the district cautioned parents during a Thursday night school board meeting that while mercury was found in a leaching pool and benzene was discovered in a septic tank on the school property, the chemicals have not been detected in the air in the school building.Further testing is underway by P.W. Grosser and representatives of the firm indicated they hoped to have a more comprehensive report about the environmental conditions at the school and any potential health concerns by early spring.