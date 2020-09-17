reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: School named after civil rights icon holds grand opening ceremony

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A new school in New Jersey named after an American civil rights activist and educator held its grand opening ceremony Thursday.

The Theodora Smiley Lacey School officially opened its doors in Teaneck, and Lacey herself was in attendance celebrating the big day.

The 88-year-old helped organize the Montgomery bus boycott, fought for voting rights and fair housing, and helped lead the effort to integrate schools in New Jersey.

"This is something you can't even dream about," she said.

Related: Taxes going up for the rich in New Jersey, but many families will get a break

Lacey is often described as the First Lady of Teaneck.

She arrived in Teaneck in 1961 to a town that was the first to voluntarily desegregate its schools. Now the first school building named after an African American in the town carries her name.

"We're just so humbled that she's been recognized for all her years of work it means so much and that she is here to smell her roses right," Clinton Lacey said. "She's here experience that."

Lacey's work in Civil Rights began in her native Montgomery, Alabama, where her family helped Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the Montgomery bus boycotts. They were also close to Rosa Parks.

On Thursday, all the years of sacrifice were celebrated.

Despite limits on outdoor gatherings due to the pandemic, political leaders, long-time residents and colleagues came to pay tribute to Lacey.

After more than six decades of activism, she is still working hard.

The Theodora Smiley Lacey School houses nine kindergarten classrooms, servicing about 180 students.

Also Read: Arrests made after famous Youtubers draw crowd of 1,000 outside 'Jersey Shore' house

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationteaneckbergen countyhealthmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseyschoolcivil rightscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: New NYC testing lab to cut wait times
NJ school resumes sports, activities after contact tracing party
Arrests made after Youtubers draw crowd of 1,000 outside 'Jersey Shore' house
COVID Updates: No snow days this year for NYC public schools
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officers have controversial response when asked about masks
NYC back-to-school change: Phased-in start for in-person classes
Taxes going up for the rich in NJ, but many families will get a break
Patient dies in crash between ambulance and fire truck
Walmart raising hourly wages for employees in October
Struggling merchants around Yankee Stadium plead with team to help
Half million homes are gay marriages 5 years after SCOTUS ruling
Show More
2020 Emmy predictions when predicting the future is folly
NY Film Festival uses drive-ins to bring movies to the masses
Officer who pointed gun at doctor suspended 1 week
Judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
COVID News: NY school district spends $3M on safety measures
More TOP STORIES News