Jets, STOMP Out Bullying honor Manhattan Early College for Advertising

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- The New York Jets and the group STOMP Out Bullying honored the Manhattan Early College for Advertising Monday morning for its commitment to preventing bullying.The event was in recognition of National Bullying Prevention Month and World Day of Bullying Prevention and was presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union.Jets Legend Tony Richardson honored educators for completion of the New York City Department of Education's Building Respect: RFA Conversation Skills online training simulations with a fun and informative presentation.In 2018, the Jets along with STOMP Out Bullying and the New York City Department of Education announced details of an online training simulation for all public school educators during Respect for All (RFA) Week.The Jets contributed $200,000 to create the program, designed to enable New York City school communities to identify and address best practices in creating bias and bullying-free environments.Throughout the school year, New York City Department of Education schools, educators and administrators are incentivized to complete the simulation.Manhattan Early College for Advertising had the highest completion percentage for March.Through the organization's collaboration with STOMP Out Bullying, the Jets and Bethpage Federal Credit Union have made available a Jets branded STOMP Out Bullying Educator's Prevention Toolkit at no cost to schools in the Tri-State Area, conducted their annual Jets Tackle Bullying Symposium, created awareness through a robust PSA campaign, and annually host an anti-bullying awareness day at MetLife Stadium on game day.With the assistance of Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the Jets will expand the program throughout Long Island this school year.To join the Jets Tackle Bullying Program, please register for a toolkit at nyjets.com/antibullying.----------