EDUCATION

New New York City schools chancellor has big goals for 1st school year

N.J. Burkett sat down with new Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Wednesday is the first day of school for 1.1 million public school students in New York City, the biggest school system in the country.

It's also the first day of a new semester for new Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, who is just four months on the job but clearly on a mission.

Carranza says New York City's public schools must be truly public, and as teachers gathered for orientation and to prepare to open their classrooms, he says his priorities are absolutely clear.

In addition to being so large, the schools system is also one of the most segregated. Entry to any of the city's eight elite public schools is entirely dependent on an entrance exam, which Carranza says is a barrier to disadvantaged students.

He wants to replace the entrance exam with a variety of criteria, and he says other programs need to be diversified, as well.

