Teachers' union, delegates from New York City public schools to vote on strike proposal

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The union that represents New York City public school teachers is set to vote Monday on authorizing a strike to start the academic year amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.The United Federation of Teachers and delegates from each New York City public school will meet to decide whether or not to strike in order delay in-person classes.Mayor Bill de Blasio says 1,300 school buildings have been inspected to ensure they will be safe for students and teachers, which accounts for roughly 88% of all school buildings.Learning plans for 247 schools have been approved, and de Blasio added that 324,000 iPads have also been distributed for free to students who need them.The mayor says inspections will continue, along with the continued push to accommodate for outdoor learning, but the pushback has been intense from the unions representing teachers and principals.In New York City Schools' Blended Learning plan, students will have two teachers, one for in-person and one for remote learning Last week, the Council of Schools Supervisors and Administrators (CSA) called opening city schools on September 10 "indefensible.""Regrettably, the DOE has now created a potential staffing crisis with just two weeks to go before the first day of school," the CSA said in a letter to de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza. "We applaud your administration for its focus on science throughout this pandemic. We ask that you also focus on the math. As school leaders process this new guidance, distributed on the very day they were required to share schedules with families, many will be forced to abandon their carefully considered plans and communicate to their superintendents that their school simply doesn't have enough staff to begin the year. They must now communicate to families that far too many students will not be taught remotely by their in-person teachers."The UFT also released a statement last week"Under the pressure of the pandemic, we have created a strategy to combine remote and in-person learning, a flexible system where a team of educators will work with a given group of students," it read. "But even with this approach, many schools will still face a staffing shortage, which the system will have to address."