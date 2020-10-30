78-year-old man randomly attacked block from home in Hell's Kitchen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7461861" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have responded to a report of an unstable crane incident in Midtown, Manhattan.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An elderly man was attacked just a block from his home and officials say the assault was completely random.It happened as the 78-year-old victim walked home from a Rite Aid in Hell's Kitchen on Monday morning.Francis Corrales spoke out on Thursday through the crack of his door - so he didn't have to show his injuries.He has lived in his home for more than 20 years and the walk to the drug store was something he's done many times before."He passed by me and he attacked me," Corrales said. "He just attacked me, hit me in the head and knocked me out to the floor."It all happened for no apparent reason and police say nothing was taken.Now the search continues for the suspect."It's pretty concerning to hear I feel sorry for him obviously," a neighbor said. "I don't see or hear of a lot of criminal activity like that in this area."While overall crime in the neighborhood is down compared to last year, many residents are now keeping a closer watch around them.----------