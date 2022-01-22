73-year-old Long Island resident helps Nassau police take down elderly scam artist

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11498516" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SNL comedians Colin Jost and Pete Davidson purchased a Staten Island Ferry boat for $280,100 with plans to turn it into New York's hottest club.

SEAFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- One Long Island senior helped law enforcement take down an elderly scammer.The woman from Seaford became suspicious when she received a call from man claiming to be her grandson Thursday afternoon.He said he was in jail.She later received a second call from a fake lawyer asking for $8,000 for her grandson's bail.That's when the woman decided to make a call herself, to Nassau County police.Officers were interviewing the woman about the incident when a third man called claiming to be a bail bondsman.He said he was in the neighborhood and could stop by to pick up the cash.Officers instructed her to follow along with the scam and let them handle the rest.When the man came to her home to pick up the money, she handed over an empty envelope and the officers waiting inside jumped into action.The dramatic even was all captured on the woman's Ring camera.Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder applauded the woman for taking action by reaching out to local authorities."She's smart enough to call out and reach out to the police department and say, 'I think I'm being taken advantage of,'" said Ryder.The commissioner urged the public to speak to vulnerable family members and neighbors about potential scams and what to watch out for."These individuals sit at home and have nothing else to do but think of ways to take advantage of our elderly," said Ryder.Twenty-eight-year-old Joshua Estrella Gomez has been charged with attempted grand larceny.Commissioner Ryder joked the woman may be made a member of the Nassau Police Department for her efforts in the arrest."It was dramatic, and I think the county executive is going to deputize her as one of our police commissioners," said Ryder.