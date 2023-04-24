A man held up a store worker at gunpoint while an accomplice tripped and took a tumble behind them.

Exclusive interview with electronics store owner after violent robbery in SoHo

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- They posed as FedEx workers, but they were not.

Instead, they held up the 74-year-old owner at gunpoint and forced their way into his electronics store.

Surveillance video captured the brazen gunpoint robbery in broad daylight, and the moment one of the robbers took a tumble.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, the owners say the thieves had been casing them for some time.

They knew exactly when they showed up for work, hours before they open, and they knew they had a short window of time before their son usually arrives.

They went straight to the back for the safe and didn't touch anything in the store.

They knew about a second floor.

They knew about their grandkids.

The 74-year-old has a bruise on the back of his head from being pistol-whipped.

Moments later, his 72-year-old wife came in and you could see her dragged to the ground as she was screaming for help.

Her knees were left bruised and sore.

There are two workers who sweep the sidewalk who heard her screams and scared those suspects off.

They did not get into the safe, but they did make off with $1,500 cash.

The victims say it happened Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at their store on Canal Street.

"It's very it's very scary that they knew that much information about us, about especially about the kids," said Jeffrey Kwan, the owner.

"How are your parents doing?" Eyewitness News asked.

"They're physically okay. I mean, they're, they're recovering. But they, you know, this is like an emotional trauma. So they're trying to deal with all," he said.

His parents say they've been here for almost half a century and nothing like this has ever happened to them.

They thought for certain that day they were going to die.

Police have made no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

