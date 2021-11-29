Protesters show support for Asian woman struck in head with rock in Queens

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Protesters show support for Asian woman struck in head with rock in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- There was a show of solidarity on Sunday outside Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, where a grandmother lays in a coma after someone struck her in the head with a rock.

A line of silent protesters held signs to show their support for victim Guiying Ma's family and the effort to stop Asian hate, even though police still don't know what exactly motivated the attack.

The 61-year-old was sweeping the sidewalk outside her home in Jackson Heights on Friday morning when she was assaulted.

Investigators charged 33-year-old Elisaul Perez with assault and harassment.

It's not clear if the system will release Perez before the victim recovers at the hospital.

The landlord has set up a GoFundMe page to help the humble couple pay for all their medical expenses.



"I treat her like my family. I feel so bad now. I really want her to recover soon," Hsieh said.

ALSO READ | Police release images of suspect in deadly subway stabbing near Penn Station
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco reports from Penn Station where a man was stabbed to death onboard a subway train



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityjackson heightsqueensbias crimeassaultprotestwoman attackedhate crime investigationwoman assaultedasian american
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News