Protesters show support for Asian woman struck in head with rock in Queens

A line of silent protesters held signs to show their support for victim Guiying Ma's family and the effort to stop Asian hate, even though police still don't know what exactly motivated the attack.
The 61-year-old was sweeping the sidewalk outside her home in Jackson Heights on Friday morning when she was assaulted.
Investigators charged 33-year-old Elisaul Perez with assault and harassment.
It's not clear if the system will release Perez before the victim recovers at the hospital.
The landlord has set up a GoFundMe page to help the humble couple pay for all their medical expenses.
"I treat her like my family. I feel so bad now. I really want her to recover soon," Hsieh said.
ALSO READ | Police release images of suspect in deadly subway stabbing near Penn Station
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip