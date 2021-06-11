coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Empire State Building offers free admission as vaccine incentive


By Eyewitness News
Mets increase capacity to 78% at Citi Field

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Empire State Building is offering visitors free admission to a future visit to its Observatory for the first 100 people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at its pop-up vaccination site this weekend.

In partnership with New York State, the iconic skyscraper is offering vaccines Friday through Sunday, from 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

The Empire State Realty Trust also announced that it will now accept Excelsior Pass as an alternative to current entry screening procedures and provide mask-optional entry to the Observatory for those fully vaccinated.

That means anyone who is vaccinated will no longer need to undergo temperature screenings upon entry.

Additional discounts and events will also be available to visitors fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who present their Excelsior Pass.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the new experiences offered to fully vaccinated visitors, head to the Empire State Building's website.

