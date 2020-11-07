vote 2020

Empire State Building salutes the election and apparent winners, Biden and Harris

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Empire State Building shined its world-famous tower lights in red, white, and blue on Saturday night.

The build was lighted in America's colors in honor of the 2020 United States Election and the apparent winners Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.


Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States.

Harris is set to become the first Black, Asian woman Vice President.

