Funeral for slain FDNY EMS Lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling

Russo-Elling, a 9/11 first responder, is being remembered as someone who dedicated her life to helping others.

Derick Waller reports from the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Northern Boulevard in Brookville, Nassau County

BROOKVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Family, friends and colleagues will bid a final farewell today to FDNY EMS Lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling.

Russo-Elling, a 9/11 first responder being remembered as someone who dedicated her life to helping others, was stabbed to death in Queens last week.

She will posthumously be promoted to the rank of captain during today's funeral, a final honor from the department she served for 24 years.

The ceremony gets underway at 11 a.m. at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Northern Boulevard in Brookville, Nassau County and will stream live on ABC7 New York.

The lieutenant's wake was held earlier this week in Commack, Suffolk County.

Hundreds of fellow first responders lined up in pouring rain Monday and Tuesday for a final chance to see their friend and colleague.

The 61-year-old veteran first responder was on duty when she was stabbed Thursday afternoon near her station in the Astoria section of Queens.

She was heading to a corner store to get something to eat when police say 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos stabbed her multiple times.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Zisopoulos was arrested after barricading himself in his home.

He remains at Bellevue Hospital, where he is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

The motive for the stabbing is not clear.

