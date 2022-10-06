Suspect in murder of FDNY EMS Capt. Alison Russo-Elling to be arraigned

34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos has been indicted by a grand jury on charges including murder. Derick Waller reports.

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- The suspect accused of murdering FDNY EMS Captain Alison Russo-Elling last week in Queens is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

It comes just one day after Russo-Elling was laid to rest on Long Island.

More than a thousand first responders paid their respects at her funeral in Nassau County Wednesday, during which she was posthumously promoted from lieutenant to captain.

Now, her family, friends and colleagues are seeking justice.

Under New York law, arraignments are supposed to happen within 24 hours of an arrest.

That means 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos, the man accused of fatally stabbing Russo-Elling, should have been arraigned last Friday.

But he was diverted to the psych ward at Bellevue after his arrest. And that is where Zisopoulos remains Thursday morning.

Since his arrest he has been indicted by a grand jury on charges including murder.

Thursday's bedside arraignment will be livestreamed into court, where the judge, attorneys and members of the FDNY are expected to attend.

Many of those same people attended Captain Russo-Elling's funeral on Wednesday.

An FDNY ambulance carried her flag-draped coffin in a procession led by the Huntington Community First Aid Squad, where she volunteered for 30 years.

Her work family and her real family spoke out.

"That man murdered my daughter, and she would be the first one to come to his aid if he ever needed help," said Russo-Elling's father, Frank Fuoco. "He left her there like a rag doll that was just discarded."

"No parent should have to ever bury their child," said Craig Fuoco, her brother.

"My dear friend, partner, may you rest in eternal peace, until we meet again," said Lt. Nancy Leger, her Station 49 coworker.

Zisopoulos's arraignment is scheduled for 11 a.m.

