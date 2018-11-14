ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney releases new 'Dumbo' trailer for upcoming live-action adaptation

Calling all "Dumbo" fans, the new trailer for Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation is here!


The live-action "Dumbo" expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus.

But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

The film is directed by Tim Burton and features a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. It utilizes state-of-the-art visual effects to portray Dumbo and many of his four-legged counterparts.

"Dumbo" hits theaters on March 29, 2019.

