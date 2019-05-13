'Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview' on ABC7

RESOURCES FROM THE SHOW

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Join Eyewitness News anchor Michelle Charlesworth and actor Brian d'Arcy James -- known for his work in TV, film and stage and currently starring in "The Ferryman," one of this season's most talked about dramas -- on Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m. on ABC7 for our half-hour special "Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview."We'll give you an inside look at all the new shows and biggest names vying for your attention, including:/ "Kiss Me Kate"/"Frankie & Johnny in the Claire de Lune"/ "All My Sons"/ "King Lear"/ "Ink"/ "Tootsie"Plus, stars from "Hadestown," "Beeetlejuice," "Oklahoma," "Be More Chill" and the Temptations inspired musical "Ain't Too Proud."We go backstage at the hit musical "The Cher Show" for an up close and personal look at the fabulous costumes and the work of renowned designer Bob Mackie.Plus, we'll sit in on a Master Class taught by Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, star of breakout hit "The Prom."And, Michelle Charlesworth sits in on an illuminating discussion among some of Broadway's most powerful women, as Disney Theatrical salutes Women's Day on Broadway.This is your go-to guide to the new Broadway season, from new musicals to soul searching dramas."Broadway Backstage" will have an encore telecast on Sunday morning, May 19th at 5:30 a.m. on WABC-TV.------------