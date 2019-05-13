'Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview' on ABC7

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Join Eyewitness News anchor Michelle Charlesworth and actor Brian d'Arcy James -- known for his work in TV, film and stage and currently starring in "The Ferryman," one of this season's most talked about dramas -- on Saturday, May 18 at 7 p.m. on ABC7 for our half-hour special "Broadway Backstage: Spring Preview."
We'll give you an inside look at all the new shows and biggest names vying for your attention, including:
-Kelli O'Hara / "Kiss Me Kate"
-Audra McDonald /Michael Shannon /"Frankie & Johnny in the Claire de Lune"
-Annette Bening & Tracy Letts / "All My Sons"
-Ruth Wilson / "King Lear"
-Jonny Lee Miller / "Ink"
-Santino Fontana / "Tootsie"
Plus, stars from "Hadestown," "Beeetlejuice," "Oklahoma," "Be More Chill" and the Temptations inspired musical "Ain't Too Proud."
We go backstage at the hit musical "The Cher Show" for an up close and personal look at the fabulous costumes and the work of renowned designer Bob Mackie.
Plus, we'll sit in on a Master Class taught by Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, star of breakout hit "The Prom."
And, Michelle Charlesworth sits in on an illuminating discussion among some of Broadway's most powerful women, as Disney Theatrical salutes Women's Day on Broadway.
This is your go-to guide to the new Broadway season, from new musicals to soul searching dramas.
"Broadway Backstage" will have an encore telecast on Sunday morning, May 19th at 5:30 a.m. on WABC-TV.
RESOURCES FROM THE SHOW
The Ferryman
Tootsie
Beetlejuice
Oklahoma
King Lear
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Hillary and Clinton
Kiss Me Kate/All My Sons
Ain't Too Proud: The Life & Times of the Temptations
Be More Chill
What the Constitution Means to Me
Burn This
Hadestown
Ink
Jimmy Awards
Dear Evan Hansen
The Cher Show
Women of Broadway
