Oscars 2021: International celebration for best song nominee has Iceland residents literally painting the town red

HOLLYWOOD -- Residents of Iceland have embraced an Oscar-nominated song with a strong sense of local pride. The town's main street has been painted red for citizens to create their own red carpet moments in honor of "Husavik."The song, which is about the little Icelandic town of Husavik, is nominated for Oscar's Best Original Song. It's featured in the Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams comedy, "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga." Award-winning songwriter and record producer Savan Kotecha is a behind-the-scenes pop music superstar - and one of the Oscar-nominated songwriters of "Husavik.""At this point in my career, I kind of want to just do something that was fun and unexpected. And, you know, Will Ferrell was attached to the movie. It's kind of hard to say no to that, you know?" said Kotecha.Residents of Iceland have embraced the song."Yeah and it's fun to see it played out in real life with, like, with Husavik, you know? They're so proud and so--and are so excited," said Kotecha.In addition to literally painting the town red, the children of Husavik are committed!"They're closing schools the day after the Oscars so families can say up late and watch it!" said Kotecha. "I'm an Indian kid from Texas who was supposed to be a doctor or a lawyer so to be nominated for an Oscar is something I couldn't have even imagined in my wildest dreams."