IN OUR BACKYARD

Saks Fifth Avenue unveils dazzling Broadway-theme holiday windows

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 2)

Saks Fifth Avenue unveils dazzling Broadway-theme holiday windows

Saks Fifth Avenue unveils dazzling holiday windows with 'Theater of Dreams' a love letter to Broadway.

Emily Sowa and Heather Harkins
FIFTH AVENUE, Manhattan (WABC) --
On Monday, November 19, Saks partnered with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, to unveil the annual Saks Fifth Avenue New York Holiday Windows.

This year's theme, 'Theater of Dreams,' is a love letter to Broadway and in true Broadway fashion, opened with a spectacular performance.

Over a year in the making, the opening performance included 124 Broadway dancers performing a one-of-a-kind number live on Fifth Avenue, produced exclusively for Saks Fifth Avenue by Broadway Cares.

The musical performance was directed by Michael Lee Scott and choreographed by Tammy Colucci.

New Yorkers and tourists gathered to watch this exciting holiday event, along with special guests including Michelle Williams, Rachel Brosnahan, Chita Rivera, Peppermint, Antoni Porowski, Nico Tortorella, Jason Ralph and Danielle Herrington, among others.

For the first time in the retailer's 94-year history, Saks Fifth Avenue premiered a digital storytelling animation concept.

The windows brought to life an imaginary shopper's visit to the theater, where she dreams of Saks Fifth Avenue.

The Fifth Avenue center six windows each depict a different scene from the shopper's dream, integrating real-life props with digital screens. Vignettes include the shopper experiencing countless luxurious offerings within Saks.

The window animation and light show will continue throughout the holiday season until January 2, 2019.

For more exciting events and happenings in and around New York, visit In Our Backyard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentin our backyardoriginalschristmasholidaymusicaleventschristmas evechristmas giftmadison square gardenhackensacksanta clausManhattanNew York CityNew YorkNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IN OUR BACKYARD
The Grinch steals the stage in holiday musical
Mickey Mouse arrives in New York City!
NYC's 'Canstruction' exhibit will feed thousands of people
SCARY: Brooklyn opens new haunted house and it's terrifying
More in our backyard
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sandy Kenyon talks 'American Son' with Kerry Washington
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC
The best theater events in New York City this week
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 winner announced
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 children, 2 adults found dead at Colts Neck mansion fire
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Amber Alert: 1-year-old girl abducted in upstate New York
Multiple-alarm fire in the Bronx
Mom outraged over misdemeanor charge in near-deadly assault
AccuWeather: Record cold possible for Thanksgiving
Body found in marina confirmed to be missing football fan
Mom suing after son says teacher dragged him across classroom
Show More
Prosecutor: Photos show Tekashi69 in multiple violent acts
Video: Man swings machete during road rage incident
Day care owner arrested after toddlers found in street
Thanksgiving Day Parade route, balloon inflation, street closures
Florida man admits to sex with mini horse, police say
More News