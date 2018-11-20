FIFTH AVENUE, Manhattan (WABC) --On Monday, November 19, Saks partnered with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, to unveil the annual Saks Fifth Avenue New York Holiday Windows.
This year's theme, 'Theater of Dreams,' is a love letter to Broadway and in true Broadway fashion, opened with a spectacular performance.
Over a year in the making, the opening performance included 124 Broadway dancers performing a one-of-a-kind number live on Fifth Avenue, produced exclusively for Saks Fifth Avenue by Broadway Cares.
The musical performance was directed by Michael Lee Scott and choreographed by Tammy Colucci.
New Yorkers and tourists gathered to watch this exciting holiday event, along with special guests including Michelle Williams, Rachel Brosnahan, Chita Rivera, Peppermint, Antoni Porowski, Nico Tortorella, Jason Ralph and Danielle Herrington, among others.
For the first time in the retailer's 94-year history, Saks Fifth Avenue premiered a digital storytelling animation concept.
The windows brought to life an imaginary shopper's visit to the theater, where she dreams of Saks Fifth Avenue.
The Fifth Avenue center six windows each depict a different scene from the shopper's dream, integrating real-life props with digital screens. Vignettes include the shopper experiencing countless luxurious offerings within Saks.
The window animation and light show will continue throughout the holiday season until January 2, 2019.
