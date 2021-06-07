reopen nyc

'Springsteen on Broadway' returns to the Great White Way this June

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "The Boss" is back! Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run of Springsteen on Broadway performances at Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre.

Shows begin Saturday June 26, with additional performances taking place through September 4.

Tickets for Springsteen on Broadway will go on sale Thursday, June 10 at 12 p.m. ET through the show's official ticketing provider SeatGeek at https://seatgeek.com/springsteen-on-broadway-tickets.

"I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway and I'm thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway," Springsteen said.

Proceeds from Opening Night of Springsteen on Broadway at the St. James Theatre will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and The Actor's Fund.



The Broadway show is based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography "Born to Run."

Springsteen on Broadway is described as "a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his very personal stories."

The show's original run included 236 sold-out performances at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre, beginning in October 2017 and concluding in December 2018.

Springsteen earned a Special Tony Award for the performances, which were later adapted into a film and a soundtrack album.

Audience members will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the theater.

For more information visit brucespringsteen.net or jujamcyn.com/springsteenFAQ.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citybruce springsteenreopen nycbroadway
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID Updates: 41% fully vaccinated in US, but rate of daily shots slows
NYC mayor plans Mega-Concert in Central Park to celebrate reopening
Jill Biden, Dr. Fauci visit vaccination site at Harlem church
COVID Updates: Cuomo announces new record-low COVID positivity in NY
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old girl abducted in Harlem
NJ high school student dead, another wounded after shooting at field
Cuomo: Once NY hits 70% vaccination rate, most restrictions can be lifted
AccuWeather: Humid and muggy to start the week
Teen drowns in backyard pool on Long Island
NYC mayor plans Mega-Concert in Central Park to celebrate reopening
Cuomo: Masks must still be worn in schools, but outdoor mandate lifted
Show More
How to navigate the worst car shortage in generations
Mayor: 'Cowardly, horrible human being' who killed boy will be caught
1 person killed in police-involved shooting in Bayonne
Man wanted in attempted rape on East Side in broad daylight
12-year-old shot in Bronx, suspect caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News