NYC mayor's race: Adams picks up endorsement, Stringer stumps on Staten Island

The announcement came Sunday afternoon during a rally at the Schomberg Center in Harlem.
The educators say the Brooklyn Borough President has spent time and millions of dollars to improve schools in underserved communities.
Meanwhile, fellow Democratic candidate Scott Stringer campaigned on Staten Island, two days after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.
Community leaders and supporters launched 'Staten Island for Stringer.'
He has promised, if elected, to make it a priority to help the island with all issues including education, environment, and opioid abuse.
The mayoral primary is June 22, early voting begins June 12.
