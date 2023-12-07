New York City Mayor Eric Adams is asking for help with the migrant crisis as he travels to Washington, DC.

Mayor Adams travels to DC to ask for help with New York City's migrant crisis

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is traveling to Washington, DC Thursday, asking the federal government for more help with funding for migrants.

This is the mayor's first trip to DC since he cut his trip short last month when federal agents raided the home of his top fundraiser in their investigation into his 2021 mayoral campaign.

Thursday, the mayor will meet with Democratic congressional leaders and members of the Biden administration.

"I think that there are solutions that we need so we need the comptroller and everyone to stand with us together to say that we need the federal government to help us coordinate what's happening so we will be better able to serve people, especially as the cold weather is coming," said Anne Williams-Isom, NYC Deputy Mayor.

The Adams administration says 3,600 migrants arrived in New York City just last week.

ALSO READ: Eric Adam's 28% approval rating is lowest by NYC mayor in over quarter century in new poll

What's driving New Yorkers' unfavorable opinion of Mayor Eric Adams? Jim Dolan breaks down a new poll.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.