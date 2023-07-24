Law enforcement officials are searching for a prisoner who escaped custody in Yonkers.

Prisoner on the run in Yonkers back in custody after 29 hours

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A prisoner who escaped custody Sunday in Yonkers is now back in custody.

The Department of Correction said Geraldo Rojas managed to get away on Sunday morning while at St. Joseph's Medical Center.

After 29 hours of intensive search efforts, police said Monday that Rojas was found in the Bronx.

Rojas was arrested July 21 and accused of multiple robberies. Before he could appear in court on July 22, he suffered a medical event that required him to be taken to the hospital.

After his arraignment from the hospital, he was transferred to custody of the Westchester County Department of Corrections when he managed to escape.

Police said Rojas' escape from custody is a crime punishable as a felony.

"The apprehension of this felon speaks to the great police work and collaboration among our Yonkers Police Detective Division and FBI," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said. "In just 29 hours, this individual is off the streets and in custody, ensuring the safety of our residents. Congratulations on a job well done."

Authorities say the officers who were involved in this incident have been suspended and will face internal disciplinary charges.

