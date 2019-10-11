Ex-husband in custody after woman run over, slashed with machete in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- The husband suspected of running over his wife, twice, and then attacking her with a machete is now in police custody.

Police say the 58-year-old Noelia Mateo was found unconscious with multiple lacerations to her body on Ellsworth Avenue in the Throggs Neck section just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 3rd.

"I heard a loud bang, I actually thought it was a gunshot," witness Dave Colon said. "I looked out my window and I saw a car struck another vehicle. I saw a man moving his car back and forth, and he got out. Then I heard a lady screaming, 'Help her, help her, he's is going to kill her.'...It turns out he was hitting her with a machete, and I saw him take off."

Colon rushed to help Noelia, but it was too late.

"By the time I got down, she was in pretty bad shape and the cops ended up coming," he said. "My heart dropped. Wish I could have done something. I did the best I could do. I called the cops."

Noelia was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center.

Detectives then searched for her 63-year-old ex-husband, Victor Mateo, for a little more than a week.

Police believe he crashed his car into the back of a white minivan, then got into Noelia's car and ran her over with it before attacking her with a machete.

He then fled the scene.

Police say Noelia was stabbed in front of her two young grandchildren.

Victor Mateo was taken into custody in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, by the Pennsylvania State Police and U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force.

He will be extradited back to the Bronx.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

