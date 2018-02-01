HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT

Exclusive: Family of woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Long Island speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne has more from the family of a woman killed by a hit-and-run driver.

By
GARDEN CITY PARK, Long Island (WABC) --
The children of a woman killed by a hit and run driver on Long Island are pleading for the driver or witnesses to come forward.

Eyewitness News met exclusively with Cathy Lima's children Thursday. Samantha Strong and Carl Didrikson said they believe someone knows something about what happened to their mother.

"We loved her. She was our mom and it's devastating not to know what happened in those final moments," Strong told Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne.

Lima, 72, was hit by a car Tuesday night while walking along or attempting to cross Nassau Boulevard in Garden City Park. Her family thinks Lima may have gone to a nearby shopping center. Her home is only blocks away from the accident scene.

"The way that she went was not what she deserved," Didrikson said.

Lima was a grandmother to three small children with two more grandchildren on the way.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call Nassau Police at 1-800-244-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and run accidenthit and runexclusiveGarden City ParkNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
Witnesses: Bloodied driver flees Brooklyn hit and run scene
City orders removal of parking lot after 4-year-old killed
Driver flees scene in deadly Brooklyn hit and run
Police: 4-year-old dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver
Man dies after being dragged 50 feet in CT hit and run
More hit and run accident
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News