The children of a woman killed by a hit and run driver on Long Island are pleading for the driver or witnesses to come forward.Eyewitness News met exclusively with Cathy Lima's children Thursday. Samantha Strong and Carl Didrikson said they believe someone knows something about what happened to their mother."We loved her. She was our mom and it's devastating not to know what happened in those final moments," Strong told Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne.Lima, 72, was hit by a car Tuesday night while walking along or attempting to cross Nassau Boulevard in Garden City Park. Her family thinks Lima may have gone to a nearby shopping center. Her home is only blocks away from the accident scene."The way that she went was not what she deserved," Didrikson said.Lima was a grandmother to three small children with two more grandchildren on the way.Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call Nassau Police at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------