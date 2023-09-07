Extra Time: 4 people shot in Brooklyn; scorching heat continues

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest details on a quadruple shooting in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest details on a quadruple shooting in Brooklyn.

Four people were shot near the busy Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant in broad daylight.

Police say the suspects tried to drive away and crashed their car.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim was live at the scene with the latest.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Heat wave in September?

More scorching temperatures are expected on Thursday, which could make it this summer's first heat wave. Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest forecast.

Back to school town hall

A lot of kids in the Tri-State have already started the school year, and on Thursday, classes will begin for nearly one million public school students in New York City. On Wednesday night, WABC-TV hosted a town hall, answering parents' questions about the year ahead. Eyewitness News reporter Crystal Cranmore has more on some of the topics discussed.

Dr. John Whyte interview

It's really the first year since before the pandemic when things seem relatively normal as kids head back to school, but that doesn't mean COVID shouldn't be on your mind along with RSV and influenza. So, how concerned should parents be? Dr. John Whyte, Chief Medical Officer of Web MD joins Extra Time to weigh in.

