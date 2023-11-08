Extra Time: Election Day voting winds down

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' it's Election Day across the Tri-State and there are several important races from New York City to Connecticut and Long Island.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' it's Election Day across the Tri-State, and thousands of people have casted their ballot.

There are several important races from New York City to Connecticut and Long Island.

Eyewitness News has coverage across these locations, including in Patchogue, Suffolk County, where Republican Ed Romaine and Democrat David Calone are running to replace Steve Bellone who reached his term limit after 12 years.

Long Island reporter Chanteé Lans has the story.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Election might not settle Bridgeport mayor's race

The people of Bridgeport, Connecticut, will cast their ballots for mayor Tuesday knowing there's a chance the results won't actually settle an election thrown into uncertainty by allegations of voting irregularities.

A state judge last week ordered a redo of the Sept. 12 Democratic primary in Bridgeport, the state's largest city. In that contest, incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim defeated challenger John Gomes by 251 votes out of 8,173 cast.

District 19 race heats up

In Whitestone, Queens, incumbent Councilmember Vickie Paladino is fired up. Her challenger, Democrat Tony Avella, used to hold the Council seat. He called the Republican a white supremacist and alleged that she has ties to the Proud Boys.

