Extra Time: Fentanyl bust in Queens; NASA tracks asteroid that could hit Earth

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with another case of dangerous drugs found close to a child.

In this case, a 10-year-old boy was asleep when officers raided his family's home in Queens Village Wednesday morning.

Officers found pounds of cocaine and heroin laced with fentanyl. They also seized six guns, including a loaded, high-capacity rifle.

This disturbing development comes just days after a 1-year-old boy died of a fentanyl overdose at a day care in the Bronx.

The two suspects in custody in that case, the day care operator and her tenant, will appear in court Thursday.

Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles has more on the bust in Queens.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

At least 10 arrested at protest over migrant arrivals on Staten Island

Protesters flooded the street outside a former Midland Beach senior living facility Tuesday night, temporarily blocking a bus carrying asylum seekers, after local leaders said they learned it was slated to house the city's latest migrant shelter. Demonstrators gathered in front of an MTA bus in front of the former Island Shores Beach building. The 288-bed facility was put up for sale last year and residents have been protesting for several weeks, ever since rumors of it becoming migrant housing began swirling. Officials say 10 people were arrested -- that includes nine charged with disorderly conduct and a 48-year-old man was charged for allegedly assaulting an officer who was trying to make an arrest.

Cricket T20 World Cup venue to be built in Nassau County, not Bronx

One of the most popular sports overseas will not find a new home in New York City, but rather it will be on Long Island. Nassau County won the bid to build a Cricket venue in Eisenhower Park, halting New York City's plan to build a 34,000-seat stadium in Van Cortland Park in the Bronx. The new venue is pending the awarding of a required permit next month.

Asteroid Bennu could hit Earth in 159 years, scientists say

An asteroid NASA's been tracking for nearly 25 years could impact Earth in the future, a new report reveals. First discovered in 1999, Bennu, the near-Earth asteroid, could possibly drift into the planet's orbit and could hit the planet by September 2182, according to the OSIRIS-REx science team. Andrew Bundas, a planetarium educator at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, joined us on Extra Time.

