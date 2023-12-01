Extra Time: George Santos expulsion vote looms; congestion pricing details revealed

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest developments in the saga of embattled Congressman George Santos and a break down of the recommendations made by the MTA on congestion pricing.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Time is running out on George Santos' tenure in Congress.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest developments in the saga of the embattled congressman, a break down of the recommendations made by the MTA on congestion pricing, a lawsuit filed by Meta against the Federal Trade Commission and new trend in shopping habits appealing to more economy-conscious consumers.

The House of Representatives began the process to expel Santos on Thursday, debating the resolution for about an hour.

Santos remains defiant and defended his record, but a critical House Ethics Committee report released earlier this month has convinced more members that his actions merit the House's most severe punishment.

The first-term Republican congressman from New York could well become just the sixth member of the House to have been expelled by colleagues.

Eyewitness News reporter Chanteé Lans was live in Captiol Hill.

New details on MTA's congestion pricing plan

On Thursday, a review board for the MTA released its recommendations for a variety of prices depending on your mode of transportation. Nothing is finalized just yet, but the board says passenger vehicles should be charged $15 to come into the zone. Trucks could be charged as much as $36. Taxi riders and ride-share users can also expect yet another fee. These numbers are lower than some previously suggested, but opponents of the plan maintain it is still too much, especially for commuters from New Jersey.

Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett has more.

Meta sues the FTC

Instagram's parent company, Meta, is suing the Federal Trade Commission to block new restrictions on kids' data. Meta calls the limitations an unconstitutional abuse of government power. The filing comes after a ruling earlier in the week that allowed regulators to reopen Meta's landmark, $5 billion privacy settlement from 2020. The FTC claims Meta has violated the terms of that settlement, and in May of this year, placed new restrictions on the company that banned Meta from monetizing the user data of children. Regulators also called for new limitations on Meta's use of facial recognition.

On Monday a federal judge ruled that the FTC proceeding can continue. Meta quickly followed with an appeal, then expanded its pushback with the lawsuit. If approved, the restrictions could significantly limit Meta's data-driven business, especially among younger users.

Data privacy and cybersecurity expert Collin Walke, from the firm Hall Estill, joined us on Extra Time with more detais.

Buy now, pay later?

Americans spent billions of dollars over the Thanksgiving weekend, and a record amount was fueled by "Buy Now, Pay Later," purchases.

The option to spread payments over interest-free or low-interest installments has appealed to more economy-conscious consumers, but that isn't without pitfalls.

CNN's Karin Caifa joined us with what consumers need to know.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

