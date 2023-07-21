Extra Time: Gilgo Beach murders: Digging into the mind of a serial killer

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the latest in the ever-expanding investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the latest in the ever-expanding investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders.

Unsolved murders and missing persons cases "around the nation" are said to be getting a second look, according to Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. This comes a week after Rex Heuermann was arrested for the murders of three young women whose burlap wrapped bodies were found along Gilgo Beach.

Criminologist Scott Bonn joins Eyewitness News Extra Time to dig into the mind of a serial killer and offer his thoughts on Heuermann.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

Jan. 6 grand jury will speak with at least 1 more witness: Sources

An aide to former President Donald Trump appeared before the grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Will Russell reportedly testified Thursday when jurors convened in Washington, D.C. There is no word on what Russell was asked to discuss.

Shark attack survivor speaks out after July 4th incident off Fire Island

A Brooklyn woman who managed to free herself from the jaws of a shark that had clamped down on her leg off Long Island is speaking out about her ordeal. 47-year-old Lyudmila Emag was swimming with two friends in the shallow waters off Fire Island's coast on July 4, when a shark bit her upper thigh and groin. Remarkably, she managed to get her hands inside the shark's mouth and unclench its jaws from her body.

Powerball jackpot of $1.08B finally won by lottery player in CA

Someone woke up Thursday morning a billionaire after winning that massive Powerball jackpot. The single lucky ticket was sold at a mini market in Downtown Los Angeles. It's the first jackpot win since April and the third largest in Powerball history.

