Extra Time: Peace activists stage protest; manhunt intensifies for Maine shooter

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with the crisis in the Middle East.

The Israeli military says its ground forces were "expanding their activity" in the Gaza Strip as the army moved closer to a full-on ground invasion of the besieged territory.

Israel has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops along the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive against Hamas.

Meanwhile in New York City, a group of peace activists staged a protest at Grand Central Terminal. The group is demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

The MTA was only allowing ticketed passengers to enter the busy building. The agency urged commuters to allow extra travel time Friday evening.

Eyewitness News reporter Tom Negovan was live inside Grand Central Terminal.

Maine mass shooting

North of the city, an intensive search continued for an Army reservist accused of a deadly shooting rampage in Maine.

On Friday, authorities scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property. Dive teams equipped with sonar searched the bottom of a river as other officers scanned the area from inside boats.

So far, there has been no sign of the suspected gunman, Robert Card.

Authorities say he barged into a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday night and opened fire. He then unleashed a barrage of bullets at a nearby bar.

Eighteen people were killed in the carnage, and 13 others were wounded, but Card has disappeared.

Many businesses and schools throughout Maine were on lockdown Friday, but the shelter in place order was lifted.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincón covered all the developments from Lisbon, Maine.

