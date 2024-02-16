Extra Time: Kansas City shooting aftermath; Trump's hush money trial

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One person was killed, 22 others wounded, and an entire nation rocked by another case of gun violence.

Investigators say they do not believe this was an act of terrorism.

Instead, it is believed to be the result of a dispute that led to dozens of people, including children, caught in the crossfire.

Eyewitness News reporter Morgan Norwood is in Kansas City with the latest.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

How to talk to kids about tragedy

As the aftermath of Wednesday's shooting continues to be unpacked, so does the topic of gun violence.

In light of the tragic shooting in Kansas City, Dr. Ann Marie Albano, clinical director of the Center for Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian, joins Extra Time to share advice on how to talk to children about these tragic incidents when they occur.

Trump's hush money trial

The criminal trial of Donald Trump is set to take place March 25 in Manhattan.

It will be the first of four criminal trials that Trump faces that could land him behind bars.

If delayed, these trials could affect his attempt to run for president.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett

Sidewalk Sensation

New York City is a place brimming with talent.

A good singing voice may be hiding just about anywhere.

That's notion is one that musician Reggie Guillaume is very well familiar with, as it inspired him to launch his "Sing With Me" project.

The project is just as its namesake suggests: inviting random bystanders to join him for a song.

The results have not only produced many viral internet moments, but also uncover hidden talent.

Guillaume, who goes by the moniker "Guitaro" joins Extra Time to discuss his project.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

