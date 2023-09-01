Eyewitness News Extra Time: Pilot dies in helicopter crash, Adams wants federal help with migrants

On Thursday's edition of Eyewitness News 'Extra Time' Anchor Sade Baderinwa digs deeper into the South Brunswick helicopter crash, NYC's migrant crisis and the rise in COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday's edition of Eyewitness News 'Extra Time' we continue to follow the latest developments on the helicopter crash that killed one person in South Brunswick.

Around 3:45 p.m. a two-seater helicopter crashed into Carnegie Lake in New Jersey. Only the pilot was in the aircraft at the time of the crash. The pilot has not been identified at this time.

Eyewitness News Reporter Jim Dolan was live at the scene where investigators continued combing through the wreckage left in the water. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the NTSB.

Here are the other top headlines from Thursday's show:

Remnants of Idalia

Idalia has now moved off the North Carolina coast and into the Atlantic Ocean. Duke Energy says that power has been restored to 95% of its customers, but many are still without power. ABC's Ike Ejiochi reports on the latest of Idalia's destructive path.

Work permits for migrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on the federal government to fast track work permits for migrants. Dozens of protestors rallied in Foley Square hoping to bring attention to the issue. City officials say they need the White House to help migrants who are ready to work. Eyewitness News Reporter Tom Negovan has the latest on the rally, and Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter digs into the crisis with former New York Governor David Paterson.

Rise in COVID-19 cases

The coronavirus has taken over a million lives in the U.S. since 2020, and more than 50,000 in 2023. As summer comes to a close and schools reopen, there has been an uptick of cases in the Tri-State area. Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter sat down with ABC's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton to discuss what to do about the recent surge.

