Extra Time: Flooding fears; Mayor Adams reacts to migrant crisis

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on the Passaic River cresting, an interview with the train operator in last week's derailment in Manhattan, and how NYC is reacting to the crisis in Ecuador.

The Passaic River created its bank Thursday, marking the second time in just three weeks.

Water was sent gushing through neighborhoods in Passaic County, forcing residents to escape to dry land.

The river levels in Little Falls are near major flood levels, and this comes as the Tri-State is set to face another strong storm Friday night and into early Saturday.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim was in Paterson to cover to the latest on Extra Time.

Train operator speaks out about subway train collision and derailment in Manhattan

Andy Valentine was the train operator who was stationed in the lead car of a disabled train that collided with another train full of passengers during a subway derailment in New York City last week.

N.J. Burkett joined us to share his exclusive interview with Valentine, and also what the MTA had to say.

Mayor Adams defends housing migrants at high school amid backlash

As Mayor Adams enters his third year in office, one issues that is dominating his administration is the migrant crisis in New York City.

Since spring 2022, more than 168,500 asylum seekers have come through the city's intake system. More than 69,000 are currently in the city's care.

This week, the Adams administration moved hundreds of asylum seekers from the temporary shelter at Floyd Bennett Field to James Madison High School because of the stormy weather.

The move sparked outrage and protests.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Ritter, Adams shared his thoughts on the matter.

