Tracking more winter storms headed for New York City and the Tri-State

AccuWeather is tracking more winter storms and a blast of Arctic air headed to NYC, Tri-State

Tracking more winter storms headed for New York City and the Tri-State
NEW YORK (WABC) --

NEW YORK (WABC) -- AccuWeather is tracking more winter storms that could bring more rain, some colder temperatures, and possibly some snow to New York City and the Tri-State.

The first storm is on track to dump significant snow across the Midwest this week, but it will be another rain event in the NYC area starting Friday night.

nyc weather friday

Latest AccuWeather Forecast

Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast.

We'll be dry through most of the day on Friday, the next low pressure system will bring more soaking rainfall at night into Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals could range from a half-inch up to 2 inches.

We'll be keeping a close eye on rivers especially in New Jersey for the potential of additional flooding.

nj river flood forecast passaic river
nj river flood forecast saddle river

The weather prediction has much of the Tri-State under a Slight risk for scattered flash flooding.

Behind the storm, an Arctic blast will move across the country, dropping our temperatures and creating blustery conditions.

The deep penetrating cold blast will likely help to set up a storm track that favors snow early.

There's a chance for snow or rain in our neck of the woods on Monday night into Tuesday.

nyc weather forecast snow

Stay with Eyewitness News and the AccuWeather team for updates on the next storm.

