Flooding warnings issued | Tracking river levels in New Jersey

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flood warnings have been issued for parts of New Jersey and New York.

One of those warning spots is the Ramapo River at Mahwah, New Jersey.

Ramapo River at Mahwah

More area rivers are expected to flood as the heavy rain arrives. The Saddle River is expected to flood very quickly.

Saddle River at Lodi, New Jersey

Some rivers such as the Passaic at Little Falls won't crest until later in the week, beyond the displayed forecast period.

Passaic River at Little Falls, New Jersey

Below are some of the other New Jersey rivers that we are monitoring.

Pompton River at Pompton Plains

Raritan River at Manville

Housatonic River at Stevenson

You can find more river flood forecasts at water.weather.gov.

