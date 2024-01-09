Flooding warnings issued | Tracking river levels in New Jersey

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flood warnings have been issued for parts of New Jersey and New York.
One of those warning spots is the Ramapo River at Mahwah, New Jersey.
More area rivers are expected to flood as the heavy rain arrives. The Saddle River is expected to flood very quickly.
NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings
Some rivers such as the Passaic at Little Falls won't crest until later in the week, beyond the displayed forecast period.
Below are some of the other New Jersey rivers that we are monitoring.
You can find more river flood forecasts at water.weather.gov.
