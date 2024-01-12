Blizzard-like conditions possible in Buffalo for Bills playoff game

AccuWeather says strong winds paid with the heavy snow could create whiteout conditions for the Bills-Steelers playoff game

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Buffalo and western New York could face dangerous blizzard-like conditions this weekend, setting the stage for what may be horrendous weather for the Bills playoff game against Pittsburgh.

Bitterly cold air is expected to clash with intense lake-effect snow that could amount to 1-3 feet.

AccuWeather says strong winds combined with the heavy snow could create whiteout conditions around Orchard Park, New York, where the game will be played at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency ahead of the potentially life-threatening conditions in the region.

Fans are being encouraged to enjoy the game from home as travel will be extremely dangerous.

The same winter storm dumped heavy snow across the Plains and Midwest, ushering in some of the coldest air of the season.

The cold was the biggest concern in the Dakotas. It was 11 degrees below zero F (minus 24 C) in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Friday morning, and forecasters warned the weekend will get even worse. It could reach 20 below F (minus 29 C) by early Sunday.

Near-record cold in Kansas City will make for a frigid NFL playoff game Saturday night, when the Chiefs host Miami. The game-time temperature could be below zero. Fans will be allowed to bring in blankets for their laps and cardboard to put under their feet to stay warm.

The University of Kansas Health System set up a clinic and several first aid stations at Arrowhead Stadium.

"We could really get busy," emergency medicine physician Dr. Dennis Allin said at a briefing on Friday.

