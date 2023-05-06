Extra Time: 'Where's the justice?' Jordan Neely's family speaks out

In this edition of 'Extra Time,' we begin with the latest on the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

Sources tell ABC News the case is likely to go to a grand jury sometime next week and that those jurors will decide whether there should be criminal charges.

Meanwhile, police detectives have been interviewing witnesses, including the Marine seen on video with his arm around Neely's neck.

The incident has sparked a smattering of protests in New York City, demanding justice for the man who died.

Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles has the latest.

Here are the other headlines from Friday's show:

Concerns about stability of apartment building after bus slams into it

A school bus rammed into a building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens early Friday morning. Officials say a 49-year-old was driving the bus heading west on Clarkson Avenue. At around 4 a.m. the bus collided with a sedan that was heading north on Rodgers Avenue. Authorities say both drivers claimed they had the right of way. The school bus jumped the curb and hit the front of a building on Clarkson Avenue, officials said.

Bronx double shooting arrest

There are new details on the two women shot in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon. Police have arrested and charged the suspected shooter, 63- year-old Carlos Rivera.

Police say the shootings happened after Rivera got into a dispute with one of the victims inside a bank in the Fordham section. Police say Rivera then walked outside with the 44-year-old woman, pulled a gun from his bag and shot her three times. Another woman who was not involved was hit in the leg. Both victims are expected to be okay. Rivera has six prior arrests, including rape, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

NYC asylum seeker crisis

New York City leaders are calling the influx of migrants a crisis situation. The asylum seekers that arrived in New York City are being housed at the former police academy, which was once used as a training facility, for at least a week. Four buses arrived there just after midnight early Friday, bussing in families, men, and women. A fifth arrived later Friday morning. Less than a dozen men arrived on the bus from Texas with their paperwork in hand, ready to call America home.

Congestion pricing approved

The Federal Highway Administration has greenlighted New York City's congestion pricing plan, after reviewing its environmental and legal impact. On Friday, The FHA issued the MTA a 'Letter of Legal Sufficiency,' agreeing that the agency provided the appropriate documentation and analysis required. That triggers a 30-day public review period, in which opponents can appeal during that time.

