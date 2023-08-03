On Wednesday's edition of 'Extra Time,' we cover Trump's latest indictment, an apparent murder-suicide and America's downgraded credit rating.

Extra Time: A closer look at Trump's latest indictment ahead of his arrest

On Wednesday's edition of 'Extra Time,' we cover Trump's latest indictment ahead of his arrest Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump is facing 78 felony counts in total after he was indicted for the third time in less than six months.

Tuesday, Trump was charged with four felony counts in the special counsel's probe into Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. These alleged efforts include his actions related to the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump will be arrested Thursday, in Washington D.C. Meanwhile, Republican primary polls show that Trump's numbers are stronger than ever.

Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger spoke to Diane Peress, a former prosecutor, about Trump's latest indictment and how it could impact his campaign for office.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Bronx off-duty officer shot

An off-duty police officer was killed in the Bronx Tuesday. The apparent murder-suicide involved the officer and his father.

Detectives are still working to understand exactly what unfolded.

The identities of the officer and his father have yet to be released.

Eyewitness News Reporter CeFaan Kim reports live from the scene.

U.S. government's credit rating downgraded

On Monday, Fitch Ratings downgraded America's credit rating from AAA to AA+.

For market watchers, the decision was unsettling and controversial.

Josh Einiger interviews an expert about what the credit downgrade means for you and your home finances.

