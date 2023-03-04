Extra Time: George Santos scandal grows larger with latest investigation

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we detail the cloud of controversy that grows even larger around embattled Congressman George Santos.

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we detail the cloud of controversy that grows even larger around embattled Congressman George Santos.

We're now learning about a 2017 secret service investigation surrounding an ATM skimming operation orchestrated by a friend of Santos.

That friend had been living in a Seattle hotel where multiple card-skimming devices were found. According to the Secret Service, some incriminating items may have been shipped to Santos' Florida address.

It's not clear if Santos was ever a target of the investigation, but agents out of Orlando interviewed Santos as part of the case. He also testified on his friend's behalf, telling the judge that he worked for Goldman Sachs at the time, which we now know is not true.

As for the House Ethics Committee's investigation into Santos, it is now officially getting underway.

ABC News' Gabe Ferris caught up with Santos briefly in Washington to get his reaction to the investigation.

We also detail the NYPD's latest crime statistics and give a preview of Bill Ritter's Up Close interview with Senator Cory Booker, who gives his take on crime.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.