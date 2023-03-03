Extra Time: Swift changes on the way for LIRR woes?

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we break down the changes to the new Long Island Railroad system.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we break down the changes to the new Long Island Railroad system.

It comes just about 72 hours after it debuted full east side access from the new station at Grand Central Madison.

Overcrowded trains and confusing scheduling has been a recipe for swift backlash from New York commuters.

On Thursday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul assured those commuters that necessary updates are coming just as swiftly.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Paterson trooper shot

A New Jersey state trooper was shot in the leg while on patrol early Thursday in a normally quiet neighborhood in Paterson. Police say they have one suspect in custody and are searching for three more people who ran off.

Congressman Santos investigation

The House Committee on Ethics announced Thursday that is has officially opened an investigation into embattled Congressman George Santos. Santos responded on social media and said that he is "fully cooperating."

NYC nurse protest

The New York State Nurses Association is holding a "Day of Action" amid contract negotiations for its members at city-run hospitals. The union is demanding better pay and increased staffing for its 9,000 union members across 11 locations.

