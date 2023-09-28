Extra Time: Menendez arraignment, 2nd GOP presidential debate, AccuWeather

On Wednesday's edition of Extra Time we discuss New Jersey Senator Menendez's arraignment, the second GOP primary debate and the AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Wednesday's edition of "Extra Time" we discuss the latest on New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez's indictment. Menendez surrendered at a Lower Manhattan court Wednesday and after being accused of trading bribes for favors, and secretly advancing interests for the Egyptian government. Menendez pleaded not guilty to the federal corruption charges he faces. Prosecutors say Menendez sold the influence of his office in return for money, gold bars and luxury gifts.

Here are the other top headlines from Wednesday's edition of Extra Time:

2nd GOP primary debate

Seven GOP presidential candidates take the stage Wednesday night in California for the second Republican primary debate. Former President Donald Trump will not be one of the seven candidates in attendance. ABC's Tim Pulliam reports live from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California with a preview.

Noise pollution in New York City

The city can sometimes be a very noisy place to live. In fact, one in six adults report ringing in their ears or hearing loss in New York City, according to the Department of Health. About 20% of New Yorkers say they are frequently disturbed by noise at home. New York City Councilmember Keith Powers joins Josh Einiger on Extra Time to talk about how the city can turn down the volume.

Extended AccuWeather forecast

Meteorologist Jeff Smith talks about whether or not we will see the sun again before the end of September. Cloudy, damp weather is expected to return to the Tri-State Thursday, with the possibility of a drizzle in some places.

