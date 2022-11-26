Eyewitness News Live: Shoppers buy local for Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday: NYC stores ready for big day of local shopping

Saturday is all about shopping small and local, as support for Small Business Saturday continues to grow. It's the Super Bowl for mom-and-pop shops and last year, shoppers spent $23 billion on this shopping day.

Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer of title tracks to 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' dies at 63, rep says

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer of the title tracks to "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died at age 63, her publicist announced late Friday.

Police officers help deliver baby on Long Island

Police officers in Suffolk County helped deliver a healthy baby boy in Shirley Saturday morning.