Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

Due to the Major League Baseball playoffs, Eyewitness News First at 4:00 p.m. is preempted. Tune in Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m. on Channel 7 and our CTV app.
Here's a look at what's making headlines this Tuesday.
Daily positive cases above 3%, NYC cracks down on mask wearing
New York City reported a daily positivity rate above the threshold for keeping schools open, however, the mayor said that the city is still well below on the 7-day average.
COVID spikes add to 1st day back-to-classroom jitters in NYC
Students in New York City public schools begin in-person learning Tuesday for the first time in over six months.
AccuWeather: Umbrella alert! Soaking rains, gusting winds arrive tonight
Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy and humid before soaking rain moves in during the evening hours. Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube