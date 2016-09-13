24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Share your story tips with Eyewitness News

WABC logo
wabc

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Have a story tip to submit to Eyewitness News?





Click here to send photos and videos to Eyewitness News


Please include your name and phone number.



Contact Our News Units:


7 On Your Side


Contact 7 On Your Side



917.260.7697



The Investigators


1.877.TIP.NEWS (1.877.847.6397)


Contact 7 On Your Side Investigates



ABC7 Regional Coverage



New York: 917-260-7700


New Jersey: 201-372-8090



You are invited to also submit tips via our Facebook page and by tweeting us @abc7NY. You can find us on most social platforms by searching for abc7NY.



Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW