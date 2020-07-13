Coronavirus News: NYC residents should wear face coverings indoors if not home, mayor says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6254491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled some new guidance on face coverings for New York City residents on Monday."The face coverings have made a world of difference in fighting this disease," de Blasio said.So, now the city wants everyone to wear a mask at all times when in an indoor setting that is not their home.The mayor said that despite the best intentions, it's common to inadvertently come within 6-feet of someone in an indoor setting."It's not just the supermarket or pharmacy like it used to be, there are a lot of people returning to work," the mayor said.He added that wearing a mask or a face covering it's an important part of protecting each other."It's a good precaution," de Blasio said.