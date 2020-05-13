Coronavirus News: Family plans to sue 2 Brooklyn funeral homes after body allegedly stacked, moved

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A family in Brooklyn plans to sue two funeral homes over how they handled the death of their loved one.The family of Angela Rodriguez says her body was among about 100 bodies found stacked on top of each other last month at the Andrew Cleckly Funeral Home in Brooklyn.Rodriguez's family says they don't even know how the body ended up there.They say they had made arrangements for a cremation with Dekalb Funeral Services, also in Brooklyn, back in March."What we want are answers, who did what, when, why," said Kathryn Barnett, the family's attorney. "Angela Rodriguez was a living, breathing human, she wasn't just some piece of trash that could be discarded because she had passed away."The family's lawsuit claims the funeral homes engaged in breach of duty and deceptive trade practices.Neither funeral home has commented.