coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Family plans to sue 2 Brooklyn funeral homes after body allegedly stacked, moved

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A family in Brooklyn plans to sue two funeral homes over how they handled the death of their loved one.

The family of Angela Rodriguez says her body was among about 100 bodies found stacked on top of each other last month at the Andrew Cleckly Funeral Home in Brooklyn.

Rodriguez's family says they don't even know how the body ended up there.

They say they had made arrangements for a cremation with Dekalb Funeral Services, also in Brooklyn, back in March.

"What we want are answers, who did what, when, why," said Kathryn Barnett, the family's attorney. "Angela Rodriguez was a living, breathing human, she wasn't just some piece of trash that could be discarded because she had passed away."

The family's lawsuit claims the funeral homes engaged in breach of duty and deceptive trade practices.

Neither funeral home has commented.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklyncoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NY, NJ returns Russian ventilators after alleged fire link
State senator calls on NY Blood Center to accept gay men
Broadway shows suspended through the summer due to pandemic
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Danny Meyer part of team to bring tourism back to NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer questioned in deadly shooting
COVID-19 testing begins at New York churches
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild
Boy who survived mystery illness welcomed home by first responders
State senator calls on NY Blood Center to accept gay men
Diocese of Rockville Centre begins planning church reopening
NY, NJ returns Russian ventilators after alleged fire link
Show More
NY investigating 100 cases of COVID-related syndrome in children
NJ progress undeniable, but state leads nation in main indicators
NYC to add 12 H+H COVID-19 testing sites
Random stabbing seriously injures man in Brooklyn
CityMD changes messaging after telling patients with antibodies they have immunity
More TOP STORIES News