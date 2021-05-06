immigration

Emotional video shows family being reunited in Philadelphia after border separation in 2017

By Christie Ileto
EMBED <>More Videos

Family reunited in Philly after being separated at border in 2017

PHILADELPHIA -- An emotional video captured the moment a mother from Honduras was reunited with her children after being separated at the border in 2017.

Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe de Zuniga reunited with her sons, Mino and Erick, at a family gathering in Philadelphia Tuesday. Video shows her lock them in a tearful group hug for the first time in over three years -- when they were separated at the US-Mexico border.

The family fled Honduras in the fall of 2017 and scattered across the continent. Her oldest son Alex and her husband had crossed into the U.S.

She and her two younger sons attempted to do the same when they were stopped in New Mexico. Gonzales Brebe spent two years in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention before she was deported back to Honduras, the very country she fled because of violence.

The family is among the first to be reunited by organizations working with the Biden administration's Family Reunification Taskforce. The family is one of the thousands of families that were separated under former President Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy that was aimed at deterring illegal immigration.

Immigration and family attorney Karenina Wolff helped Alex, who was already in Philadelphia, become his brothers' legal guardian.

"Alex was only 19 and working when he stepped up to support [his brothers]," Wolff said. "For me, to see their mom and the boys be reunited with their mom is really moving."

Alex told our sister station WPVI-TV he "feels a little bit freer."

"Before I had a lot of headaches, a lot of stress, everything was on me. And now I feel a little bit lighter knowing that I'm not alone in this anymore," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

These families are among the first to be reunited by organizations working with the Biden administration's Family Reunification Taskforce.



Alex said when they first reunited, his mom wrapped her arms around him and told him how proud she was of him for taking care of his younger brothers in her absence.

ABC News contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingphiladelphiafamilycommunityborder crisisimmigration
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMMIGRATION
Mother reunites with 2 sons after being separated by ICE
Mother, son reunite at US-Mexico border 3 years after separation: VIDEO
Undocumented immigrants now eligible for driver's license in NJ
New artwork honors undocumented immigrants who lost lives to COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire at waste facility now at 10 alarms; LIRR service suspended
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy at cookout in NYC
West Side Highway reopens after police-involved crash, shooting
Mother reunites with 2 sons after being separated by ICE
2nd 19-year-old arrested in stray bullet shooting death of mom of 2
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
Mom, who was expecting 7 babies, gives birth to 9
Show More
Gunman riding black bike wanted in 2 Central Park robberies
COVID Updates: Vaccinated NYSE traders can go unmasked, but not on the floor
Paterson Public Schools announce 1st dates in reopening plan
Woman, 94, loses tax exemptions when she is assumed dead
NY Yankees, Mets to reopen stadiums with different capacity rules
More TOP STORIES News