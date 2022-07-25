1 dead, 2 injured after driver crashes through chain link fence at JFK Airport

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12071189" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A bishop in Brooklyn was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of a church service.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A woman is dead and two others were hurt after they crashed through a fence surrounding John F. Kennedy International Airport.Police say the driver of a Honda Accord was speeding when the car hit the sidewalk at Rockaway Boulevard and Brookville Boulevard.The impact sent the car airborne into a chain link fence.A piece of the fence impaled a 25-year-old passenger killing her.The driver was critically injured and the second passenger is being treated for minor injuries.----------