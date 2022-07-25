1 dead, 2 injured after driver crashes through chain link fence at JFK Airport

Police say the driver of a Honda Accord was speeding when the car hit the sidewalk at Rockaway Boulevard and Brookville Boulevard.
The impact sent the car airborne into a chain link fence.
A piece of the fence impaled a 25-year-old passenger killing her.
The driver was critically injured and the second passenger is being treated for minor injuries.
