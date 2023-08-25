Blood drive, organ donation registration, held in memory of fallen FDNY Firefighter Billy Moon

RANDALL'S ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- Firefighters gathered Friday morning on Randall's Island to save lives.

Friday's mission wasn't about fighting fires, it was about donating blood and highlighting the importance of organ donation.

The event was organized in remembrance of fallen firefighter Billy Moon.

The 20-year veteran of the FDNY died in December after suffering a head injury in a training accident.

Those who knew Moon say he often pushed the importance of blood and organ donations.

"They're all in it for the same reason, to help other people. And having drives like this, having people register to be donors is important, because it's only going to help those around them. One of the things I've learned is that an organ doesn't always travel, the more we have in our communities that are registered donors, the more opportunities we have to help those in our communities," said Kristina Moon, widow of Billy Moon.

Even after he was gone, Moon continued to save lives.

His organs were donated and saved five people, including two New York City firefighters.

